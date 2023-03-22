U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

USB stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

