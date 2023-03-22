Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Unum Group stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.