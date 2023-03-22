Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $23.28

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
XPeng Trading Up 8.3 %
NYSE XPEV opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.82. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
