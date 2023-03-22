Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $4.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

