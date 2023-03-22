Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.72. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

