NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 0.9 %

NantHealth stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

