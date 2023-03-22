Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ POLA opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

