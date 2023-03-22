Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

