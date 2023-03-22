UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 2.7 %

UTSI opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.