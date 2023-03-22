Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
