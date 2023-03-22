Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

