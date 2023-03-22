Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($2.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.