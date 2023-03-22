American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

