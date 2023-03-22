Financial Survey: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ITEX and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

American Well has a consensus price target of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than ITEX.

This table compares ITEX and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Well $277.19 million 2.45 -$270.43 million ($0.98) -2.50

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A American Well -97.73% -23.77% -21.20%

Risk and Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Well beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

