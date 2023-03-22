Analyzing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Motus GI and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 1 3 0 2.75 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 582.86%. Orchestra BioMed has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

This table compares Motus GI and Orchestra BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $390,000.00 6.55 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.12 Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Orchestra BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73% Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -2.38%

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Motus GI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Inc. is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Inc., formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2, is based in NEW HOPE, Pa.

