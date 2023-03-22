IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Financial Comparison

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Akili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 23.99% 18.81% 16.33% Akili N/A -94.99% -24.24%

Risk & Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akili has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $53.30 million 9.07 $12.83 million $1.02 37.65 Akili $320,000.00 305.08 -$7.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares IRadimed and Akili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Akili.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and Akili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Akili 0 2 4 0 2.67

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Akili has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than IRadimed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akili shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRadimed beats Akili on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

