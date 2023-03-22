Contrasting Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 30.92% 14.96% 1.41% Penns Woods Bancorp 23.66% 10.58% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

First Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

This table compares First Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $230.02 million 2.05 $71.11 million $5.81 6.74 Penns Woods Bancorp $73.64 million 2.19 $17.42 million $2.47 9.25

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary First Financial Bank engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

