Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

