Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
