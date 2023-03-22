Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.41.
About Milestone Scientific
Further Reading
