Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

