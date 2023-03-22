Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Adobe in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.26 per share.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adobe Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Shares of ADBE opened at $374.22 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.61. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.