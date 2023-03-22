Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
About Isoray
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.