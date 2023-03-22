National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Down 5.6 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

