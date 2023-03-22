Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

