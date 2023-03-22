Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 89.8 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

