Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

