WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSE WYY opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.
WidePoint Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
