WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSE WYY opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

