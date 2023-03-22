SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

