SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.