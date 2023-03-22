Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.