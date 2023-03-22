StockNews.com Downgrades Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

