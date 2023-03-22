Analysts Set Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,943 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

