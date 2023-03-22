Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

AQN opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 690,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.