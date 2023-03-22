Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

