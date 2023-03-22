Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
