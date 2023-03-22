Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

