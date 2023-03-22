Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($30.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.72).

Diploma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,704 ($33.21) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,798.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,686.72. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,654.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,022 ($37.11).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

