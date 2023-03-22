CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

