Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JUST. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 129.29 ($1.59).

Just Group Price Performance

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.03) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £872.56 million, a P/E ratio of -399.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.21).

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

