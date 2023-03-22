Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $582.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.40.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 510 ($6.26) in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

