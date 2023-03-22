Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.20. Approximately 206,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 709,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.94.

Specifically, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Chart Industries Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.