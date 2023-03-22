XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $8.92 to $7.21. The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.36. XPeng shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5,489,083 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

