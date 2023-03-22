Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Price Target at GBX 652.17

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.17 ($8.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOY. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.67) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.49) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 624.50 ($7.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 645.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 708 ($8.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,451.61%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

