Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $258.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
