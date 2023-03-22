Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $258.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

