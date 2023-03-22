Wedbush Comments on Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($12.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($9.90) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 20.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,970,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

