Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $25.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 2.7 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.