Regions Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,459 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 3,787 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

