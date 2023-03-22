ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

