Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %
RDY opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.