Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

RDY opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,821,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

