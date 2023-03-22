Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
