Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

