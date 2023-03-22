Analysts Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target at $35.50

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.73. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

