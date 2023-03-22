Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

CARA opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $296.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.