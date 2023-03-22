Brokerages Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target at $10.25

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Pareto Securities raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OUKPY opened at $5.08 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

